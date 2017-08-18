14 civilians, five terrorists die in Spain’s twin attacks

Madrid, Aug 18 (IANS) Spain was in a state of shock on Friday after 14 Spaniards and foreigners were killed in twin terror attacks in as many days by terrorists, five of whom were gunned down.

A day after a van driven by terrorists ploughed into a crowd in Barcelona’s Las Ramblas boulevard killing 13 civilians, a distinctly similar attack took place in Cambrils town, about 120 km away, claiming one more life, officials and media reports said.

Police killed five terrorists in Cambrils after their speeding van overturned on a busy street. And as its occupants got out, wearing suicide vests, security forces gunned them down.

Six people were injured on Friday. One of them, a woman, succumbed to her injures, the Catalan emergency services said.

The twin attacks left more than 100 people injured. Some were in critical condition.

Police said the five men killed on Friday may be linked to the Thursday night attack in Barcelona that was claimed by the Islamic State.

A hunt is still on for 18-year-old Moussa Oubakir who drove the Barcelona van, BBC reported.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy called the Barcelona horror a “jihadist attack”. He announced three days of national mourning and a minute’s silence was held at noon and also in EU buildings in Brussels. Flags were lowered across Europe.

Citizens of 24 countries including the US, Britain, China and Pakistan were killed or injured in Barcelona. There were children among victims, authorities said.

Other countries whose nationals suffered included France, Germany, Argentina, Venezuela, Australia, Belgium, Peru, Romania, Greece, Taiwan, Canada and Kuwait.

The terror attacks drew global condemnation.

President Donald Trump said: “The US condemns the terror attack in Barcelona and will do whatever is necessary to help. Be tough and strong, we love you!”

Indian Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said: “I am deeply shocked by the terrorist attack in Barcelona. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those killed and injured.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the attack was a “cruel and cynical crime committed against civilians”.

The Moussa Oubakir who is on the run is the younger brother of Driss Oukabir, who was earlier arrested on suspicion of hiring the van used in the Barcelona attack, officials said.

But Driss Oukabir, a 20-year-old from Morocco, has denied involvement and said his identity documents had been stolen and used to obtain the van used in the attack.

A second man who was arrested but not named was born in Melilla, an autonomous Spanish city on the northern coast of Africa. The third arrest was made in the Catalan town of Ripoll and the fourth man was held in Alcanar.

A second van that was believed to have been used as a getaway vehicle in Barcelona was found abandoned in Spain’s Vic city, the media said.

An official said eight people may have intended to use gas canisters in Barcelona.

A police officer said there was a clear link between an explosion at a house at Alcanar on Wednesday and the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils.

On Friday, hundreds paid their respects across Spain to those who died in Barcelona. King Felipe VI and Rajoy joined the residents and visitors for a vigil. The Catalan President, the Mayor of Barcelona and other leading political figures were also in attendance.

The One World Trade Centre in New York was lit up in the colours of the Spanish flag to show solidarity. In Paris, the Eiffel Tower went dark.

