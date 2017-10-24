2018 Municipal Election One Year Away

The City of Mississauga will hold the 2018 Municipal Election on October 22, 2018.

People eligible to vote will be voting for the Offices of Mayor, Ward Councillor, School Board Trustee as well as Peel Regional Chair. The individuals who are elected will make many important decisions including how tax dollars are spent in our community.

Key Dates:

Tuesday, May 1, 2018 – The first day for candidates to file a nomination

– The first day for candidates to file a nomination Friday, July 27, 2018 – The last day for a candidate to file a nomination, nominations must be filed by 2pm

– The last day for a candidate to file a nomination, nominations must be filed by Monday, October 22, 2018 – Voting Day

– Voting Day Monday, December 3, 2018 – Inaugural Council, New Term of Council Begins

New in 2018:

Vote Anywhere: If you are an eligible elector, on Advanced Poll Days, you can vote at any polling location regardless of where you live in the City. On Election Day, you can vote at any polling location within your ward.

Election Campaign Contribution Rebate Program: Contributions made by eligible individuals to the campaign of a candidate running for mayor or councillor may qualify for a rebate. Application rules and procedures must be followed by the candidate and contributor in order for the City to pay a rebate. Further information, including rules and procedures, will be made available on Mississauga’s election website, mississaugavotes.ca in 2018.

Peel Regional Chair: In the next election, the Peel Regional Chair will be elected by general vote. This means the candidates for Regional Chair will be on the City of Mississauga’s ballot in 2018 and eligible electors in Peel will vote for their preferred candidate.

Stay tuned to mississaugavotes.ca for more information about the 2018 Municipal Election.

