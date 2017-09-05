27,000 appointment letters given at Punjab’s job fair

Mohali (Punjab), Sep 5 (IANS) The Punjab government on Tuesday said that 27,000 appointment letters, including 3,000 for government posts, were handed over to jobless youth from the state at a mega job fair organised under its ‘Ghar Ghar Rozgar’ scheme.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday personally handed over appointment letters to 25 youth at the culmination of the event in Mohali, adjoining Chandigarh.

“The Mega Job Fair at an Employers Meet, marked by the presentation of a total of 27,000 appointment letters, including 3,000 for government posts, to young men and women,” a spokesman said here.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister announced the signing of 34 MoUs providing employment to around 2.8 lakh youth.

He announced immediate recruitment of another 50,000 people across various categories in government departments and organisations in the state.

“The salary packages provided in the appointment letters presented today ranged from Rs. 1.25 lakh to Rs 21 lakh per annum,” Amarinder Singh said, recalling that he started his own Army career at a small amount of Rs 350 and saw it grow over a period of time.

He lauded private institutions and government departments for making the 21 district-wise job fairs, organized as part of the Mega Job Fair, a huge success, and announced that the next Job Mela would be held in February 2018.

He said that Punjab was passing through difficult times but his government was promoting a congenial atmosphere in the state, which would help boost the investment climate, paving the way for the creation of enormous job opportunities.

He disclosed that his government had already signed 34 MoUs for facilitating 2.8 lakh jobs, with many more set to be generated as it implements its industry-friendly initiatives.

“At the same time, the government had identified a total of around 50,000 jobs for immediate recruitment, marking a beginning for large-scale recruitment across state departments and organisations,” the Chief Minister said.

