3 gangsters named in FIR for killing Hindu leader

Amritsar: The city police have named gangsters Saraj Singh Mintoo, Shubham Singh and Dharminder Singh, alias Goli Kazikot, in the murder case of Hindu outfit leader Vipin Sharma. Earlier, the police had registered a case against unknown persons.

With instructions from Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and DGP Suresh Arora to nail the gangsters who are evading arrest, the Punjab Police are conducting raids to arrest them.

The Amritsar (Rural) police today pasted posters containing pictures of 14 notorious gangsters at various prominent places, including toll plazas and outside ATM kiosks. These include the picture of Saraj Mintoo and Shubham Singh, both prime suspects in the October 30 killing of Vipin Sharma.

Parampal Singh Gandhi, SSP (Rural), said posters of the gangsters were pasted in various parts of the rural belt with an aim to get some vital information about their whereabouts. He said raids were also being conducted on various parts of the rural belt to catch them.

Those whose pictures are there in the posters include Vicky Gounder, Gopi Ghanshampuria, Supreet Singh, alias Harry Chatha, Akash Nanded, Dilpreet Singh, Sukh Bhikhariwal, Rinda Sarhalli, Gopi Kaura, Gagna Hatoor, Jailpal Ferozepur, Shubham Singh, Saraj Singh, alias Mintoo, and Prema Lahoria.

