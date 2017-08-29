Yellow Rubber Ducks Have Invaded the Royal Fountain in Support Of SickKids Foundation
Guests with the lucky ducks will drive away in new cars donated by the Maple Auto Mall
Canada’s Wonderland has made a big splash this summer with its 3rd annual Charity Duck Drive. Throughout August, thousands of guests tossed rubber ducks into the Royal Fountain in support of SickKids Foundation with the hopes of winning one of three prizes.
WHAT: Cheque presentation representing 100% of the donations raised from the Charity Duck Drive to SickKids Foundation and announcement of prize recipients.
First Lucky Duck: Complimentary 2017 Nissan Micra
Second Lucky Duck: Two-year lease of a 2018 Toyota C-HR
Third Lucky Duck: Five 2018 Season Passes to Canada’s Wonderland
Proceeds from rubber duck sales benefit The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) in Toronto, ON. Vehicle prizes courtesy of Maple Nissan and Maple Toyota of the Maple Auto Mall, part of The Zanchin Auto Group.
WHO: Sheryl Yip, Manager, Corporate Partnerships, SickKids Foundation
Anisa, Patient Ambassador, SickKids Foundation
Laura Zanchin and Andria Zanchin-Coppa, Maple Auto Mall
Prize winners to be selected
WHEN: Thursday, August 31, 2017
2:00pm: Event begins
2:15 – 2:30pm: Interview and photo opportunities
WHERE: Canada’s Wonderland – Royal Fountain, International Street
9580 Jane St. Vaughan, ON L6A 1S6
