Yellow Rubber Ducks Have Invaded the Royal Fountain in Support Of SickKids Foundation

Guests with the lucky ducks will drive away in new cars donated by the Maple Auto Mall

Canada’s Wonderland has made a big splash this summer with its 3rd annual Charity Duck Drive. Throughout August, thousands of guests tossed rubber ducks into the Royal Fountain in support of SickKids Foundation with the hopes of winning one of three prizes.

WHAT: Cheque presentation representing 100% of the donations raised from the Charity Duck Drive to SickKids Foundation and announcement of prize recipients.

First Lucky Duck: Complimentary 2017 Nissan Micra

Second Lucky Duck: Two-year lease of a 2018 Toyota C-HR

Third Lucky Duck: Five 2018 Season Passes to Canada’s Wonderland

Proceeds from rubber duck sales benefit The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) in Toronto, ON. Vehicle prizes courtesy of Maple Nissan and Maple Toyota of the Maple Auto Mall, part of The Zanchin Auto Group.

WHO: Sheryl Yip, Manager, Corporate Partnerships, SickKids Foundation

Anisa, Patient Ambassador, SickKids Foundation

Laura Zanchin and Andria Zanchin-Coppa, Maple Auto Mall

Prize winners to be selected

WHEN: Thursday, August 31, 2017

2:00pm: Event begins

2:15 – 2:30pm: Interview and photo opportunities



WHERE: Canada’s Wonderland – Royal Fountain, International Street

9580 Jane St. Vaughan, ON L6A 1S6

Related posts:









