5.4-magnitude quake hits China

Beijing, Sep 30 (IANS) An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale struck China’s Sichuan province on Saturday with no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Centre, the earthquake was recorded at 2.14 p.m. in Qingchuan district while the epicentre was located at a depth of around 13 km, reports Efe news.

The quake’s centre was located at 32.27 degrees north latitude and 105.0 degrees east longitude, the agency added.

