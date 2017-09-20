6.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Japan

Tokyo, Sep 21 (IANS) An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 has been detected off the coast of Japan on Thursday.

The US Geological Survey said that the earthquake struck about 281 km southeast of Kamaishi, and around 321 miles east of Fukushima, the Independent reported.

The depth of the earthquake, which struck at 2.37 a.m., was measured at 10 km.

Details of any damage are yet to emerge, and no tsunami warning has yet been issued.

