AAP demands SC-monitored probe into Patel leader’s charge

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into a Patidar leader’s allegation that he was offered Rs 1 crore to join the BJP in poll-bound Gujarat.

The AAP does not trust the Gujarat government and the Central Bureau of Investigation and feels that only a Supreme Court-monitored probe can prove who gave directions to the BJP’s Gujarat unit President Jitubhai Vaghani to offer money to Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti leader Narendra Patel, including Rs 10 lakh as token money.

“This shows that the Bharatiya Janata Party will do anything to win in Gujarat and this is the real face of the BJP,” the AAP leader told the media here.

He said even AAP leader Dinesh Mohania was offered Rs 4 crore in 2014 by the BJP, but no case was registered despite a complaint by his party.

Narendra Patel, a Patidar leader from north Gujarat, on Sunday alleged that the BJP tried to buy his political loyalty and presented wads of currency notes as proof.

He said that Patidar leader Varun Patel, who had joined the BJP on Saturday, took him to meet Vaghani and other BJP leaders on Sunday and he was offered Rs 1 crore.

As for the appointment of Rakesh Asthana as CBI Special Director, Ashutosh said it was in violation of the Supreme Court guidelines, adding: “No one has misused the CBI like the BJP has done in three and a half years.”

He said Asthana’s integrity was allegedly doubted by the Central Vigilance Commission.

The AAP leader said they urged the Supreme Court to quash the appointment.

Related posts:









