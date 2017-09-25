AAP leader wants court proceedings in Hindi

New Delhi,(IANS) Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashutosh on Monday requested a Delhi court to conduct proceedings and examine Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Hindi in a defamation case.

Ashutosh’s counsel Mehmood Pracha requested Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat to issue direction that proceedings should be conducted as per law in either English or Hindi

whichever language the litigants and counsel can understand.

He also requested the court to video record the proceedings.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on October 27.

The court was hearing the defamation case filed against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Ashutosh and four other leaders.

Jaitley alleged that the defamatory statement made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders has adversely affected his reputation and the allegation regarding financial bungling in the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) was false.

