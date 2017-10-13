AAP leaders protest against Metro fare hike, detained

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Friday protested against the Metro fare hike outside the Union Urban Development Ministry housed in Nirman Bhavan here.

AAP leaders, including Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, were later detained and removed from the area by the city police, AAP said.

Friday’s protest came on the heels of the ‘Metro Fare Satyagraha’ by AAP volunteers against the hike, at metro stations across the city on Wednesday and Thursday.

The fares were increased from Tuesday despite strong opposition from the AAP-led Delhi government, which had locked horns with the Delhi Metro Rail Corp (DMRC) over the hike — the second this year.

Earlier this week, Delhi AAP convenor Gopal Rai had said the fare hike will benefit only the cab aggregators, like Ola and Uber, whose services will become cheaper than metro.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had also called the fare hike a “conspiracy” to benefit the cab aggregators.

