AAP rallies behind Khaira, alleges political vendetta

Chandigarh: Breaking its silence on non-bailable warrants against Leader of the Opposition Sukhpal Khaira on his alleged links with a drug smuggler, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today expressed solidarity with him. State party convener Bhagwant Mann and all party MLAs termed it a case of political vendetta.

However, some voices within the party favoured that Khaira should resign on moral grounds and set an example for other politicians.

Mann said the party backed him and hoped that the leader would come clean in the case. He said as the matter was in the court, the party had decided to consult it with legal experts. He expressed faith in the judiciary and hoped that justice would prevail.

The Sangrur MP said it would not be appropriate to comment on the issue till the final verdict was out, but political vendetta could not be ruled out.

He said there were multiple examples of framing leaders of Opposition by the ruling parties in false cases in the past. He said they would not be defeated by the nefarious acts of the government and its leaders. The leaders and volunteers stood by Khaira, he said.

Party sources, however, said some leaders had voiced their opinion to the party high command that the politics of AAP was different from other parties. A leader said: “Politicians of other parties refuse to resign till they are convicted, but AAP thrives on clean leaders and clean politics. He should resign and let party high command reject his resignation.”

Some are publicly seeking his resignation. Capt Bikramjit Singh, former convener of the ex-servicemen wing of the party, in a letter to national convener Arvind Kejriwal, asked: “Where are the party’s ethics now?” He said AAP was seeking resignation of other politicians on the basis of allegations against them, but here non-bailable warrants were issued against a party leader.

