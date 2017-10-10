AAP to start ‘Metro Fare Satyagraha’ from Wednesday

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday said it will launch a ‘Metro Fare Satyagraha’ from Wednesday against the hike in Delhi metro fares.

The fares were increased from Tuesday despite strong opposition from the AAP-led Delhi government which had locked horns with the Delhi Metro Rail Corp (DMRC) over the hike — the second this year.

Delhi AAP convenor Gopal Rai said the fare hike will benefit only the cab aggregators, like Ola and Uber, whose services will become cheaper than metro.

AAP volunteers will launch the agitation at all city metro stations at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Rai added.

It will continue on Thursday and on Friday at 12 noon when the party workers will lay siege to Union Urban Development Ministry housed in Nirman Bhavan here.

On Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had also called the fare hike a “conspiracy” to benefit cab aggregators. In a discussion in the Assembly on Wednesday, AAP legislators voiced the same concern.

Related posts:









