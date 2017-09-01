Afghanistan proposes dialogue with Pakistan on Eid

Kabul, Sep 1 (IANS) Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani, in an Eid al-Adha message on Friday, invited Pakistan for a dialogue after the US accused Islamabad of harbouring insurgents.

“I have a message to Pakistan: We are ready for comprehensive political talks,” said Ghani on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, which is set to be celebrated during the weekend.

Ghani also said that peace with Pakistan is Afghanistan’s national agenda and it shall come through political means, Efe news reported.

“As a result of our successful foreign policy, we have reached the point where the hopes of the past 40 years will be realised,” added the Afghan President.

Ghani’s invitation came after US President Donald Trump last week said that Pakistan has been undermining the US’s “war against terror” despite receiving billions of dollars in aid.

Kabul and Islamabad have accused each other of harbouring terrorism and giving refuge to insurgent groups carrying out attacks on another’s territory, which led to souring of diplomatic relations and clashes along the Durand Line, the Afghan-Pakistani border.

In February, Pakistan closed the border with Afghanistan for more than a month after an attack on a Sufi shrine killed 88 people.

Exchanges of fire between the two countries have left a number of soldiers and civilians dead in recent months.

Related posts:









