Afridi wishes India Happy Independence Day

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi today wished India on the special occasion of Independence day and urged the two neighbouring countries to work towards peace and tolerance.

“Happy Independence Day India! No way to change neighbours, let’s work towards peace, tolerance and love. Let humanity prevail.# HopeNotOut,” Afridi wrote on his twitter page.

India celebrated its 70th Independence day today, while Pakistan celebrate it a day before on August 14.

Virat Kohli had donated a cricket bat for Afridi’s foundation and the former all-rounder recently thanked the India skipper.

The India team had also given Afridi a signed jersey on his retirement last April.

