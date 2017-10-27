Aftercare tips for new tattoo

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) After getting yourself inked, it’s important to care for it till it is completely healed. For starters, let the bandage put by your artist be there for at least for 24 hours, suggest experts.

Tattoo artists Vikas Malani and Mickey Malani have listed care tips need to be followed as a ritual:

* Let the bandage put by your artist be there for at least for 24 hours or as directed by your tattoo artist. The tattoo needs complete seclusion because it is essential that the epidermal layers seal the pigment.

* After removing your bandage, wash the tattooed area with cool or warm water. Use a mild or plain soap to the area. Pat to dry the area, do not rub.

Make sure all residues are removed, but make sure you do not feel irritated in the tattooed area. This prevents you from scratching and causing harm.

* Apply protective ointment for first three days of the aftercare process. After three days, start using non-scented hand lotion or moisturizer. Do not put a lump of ointment on the tattoo as the tattoo needs to breathe.

* Do not use scented lotions as they might contain alcohol and dry out the tattoo. Do this typically two to three times in a day. Do not touch it directly as it might get infected.

* Sun is a tattoo’s biggest enemy. So, protect yourself from the sun as much as possible. The sun can blister and cook the new epidermal cells trying to heal over the pigment and protect it from getting bleached out.

Excessive sun exposure may cause the tattoo to fade at a rapid level. Also, avoid swimming or soaking in water in any ways for first few weeks. The tattoo might be sloshed because of too much of water on it.

* Scabbing is a very natural process of the flakes peeling off from the skin after getting a tattoo. Do not worry about the scabs. But ask your artiste and make sure to take precautions so that over scabbing does not happen, which may lead to discoloration and lose clarity of the tattoo.

If the tattoo causes a lot of irritation or you feel it is infected then visit the doctor immediately. This can be avoided if you take the right precautions to take care of the tattoo.

