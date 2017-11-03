Akalis, BJP ask Speaker to act against Khaira

Chandigarh: An Akali-BJP delegation today submitted a memorandum to Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana KP Singh, seeking immediate removal of AAP leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira from the post of Leader of the Opposition.The delegation, led by Ajit Singh Kohar and Som Parkash, asked the Speaker to take action against Khaira in view of the “serious judicial indictment naming him as the kingpin of an international gang dealing in drugs as well as arms smuggling.”Rana KP Singh later told mediapersons that he would look into the matter. “The Akali-BJP MLAs have assured to submit more proof of the allegations against Khaira. I will then examine the same,” he said.Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said even as a court had proceeded against Khaira, the Congress government was dragging its feet in taking action. He said the AAP leader should be arrested immediately as non-bailable warrants had been issued against him. “Moreover, the supplementary challan can be produced against Khaira only if he is subjected to custodial interrogation,” he added.Majithia asked AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to explain why he was maintaining silence on this sensitive issue and had not even directed Khaira to submit himself to the process of the law. “Kejriwal was fond of saying that he will make Punjab drug-free. Will he now stand up and expel Khaira from his party to at least make the AAP unit of the Punjab drug-free? If he does not do this, it will seem that he is also compromised with the drug money.”

