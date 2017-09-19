Akshay Kumar visits Golden Temple

Amritsar, Sep 19 (IANS) Away from the hustle bustle of Mumbai and from the humdrum of movie shootings and promotions, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar says a visit to the Golden Temple here left him feeling surreal.

“A chance visit to the Golden Temple, listening to the Gurbani and watching the world go by. Only word that comes to mind now: SURREAL. #blessed,” Akshay posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

Accompanying his post was an image in which he is seen sitting by the ‘sarovar’ under the night sky and looking at the glisten Golden Temple, a religious place which attracts several people from all across everyday.

The actor has been on a career roll with films like “Rustom” and “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”. He will be seen on the small screen with “The Great Indian Laughter Challenge” and on the movie front, he has “PadMan” and “Gold” lined up.

Related posts:









