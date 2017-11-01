Ambani to expand telecom ops in state

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani have agreed to strengthen cooperation in various sectors, including telecom and data networks, as well as retail, besides boosting agricultural productivity, food processing industry and manufacturing facilities in the state.

The CM met Ambani soon after his arrival in Mumbai, where he is scheduled to address the CII’s “Invest North” meeting tomorrow. The two had a one-to-one meeting, followed by a delegation-level talk, during which RIL made a detailed presentation on the Jio telecom service, which it is seeking to expand in Punjab.

An official spokesperson said later that the meeting focused on augmenting RIL’s interests in Punjab, under the leadership of Captain Amarinder, who is keen to embark on sweeping transformational reforms to revive the state’s industry and economy. The Chief Minister told Ambani that his support would go a long way in providing the early impetus needed for this change.

Amarinder identified upgrading of telecom infrastructure, in terms of both connectivity and broadband, as a key area in which Punjab was exploring opportunities.

Pointing out that “data” had emerged as the new “oil” for the world, the Chief Minister said his government was keen to become a part of this “Fourth Industrial Revolution” and to this end, was committed to fulfilling its promise of providing a free smart phone to the youth in the age group of 18 to 35, together with free talk time/data for one year,” he added.

