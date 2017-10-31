Amit Shah names Dhumal as BJP’s CM candidate for Himachal

Rajgarh: Putting to rest speculation over BJP’s chief ministerial candidate in Himachal Pradesh, party’s national president Amit Shah on Tuesday declared that former two-term CM Prem Kumar Dhumal would be the party’s face for the top post.

Addressing a poll rally at Rajgarh in Pacchad constituency of Sirmaur district, Shah said the BJP was contesting under the leadership of Narendra Modi in the whole country and in Himachal they will contest these polls under the leadership of their senior leader PK Dhumal.

He said Dhumal was a former chief minister and at present the leader of the Opposition but after December 18 he would be the state’s next chief minister.

Shortly after the announcement about Dhumal was made, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the BJP wants to make Himachal Pradesh corruption-free and undertake record development in the state.

“Dhumal Ji is among our senior most leaders with rich administrative experience in Himachal. He will once again make a wonderful CM @DhumalHP,” Modi tweeted.

“BJP’s focus is politics of development. We want to make Himachal corruption-free & initiate record development initiatives in the state,” the prime minister added.

Shah said Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh instead of talking about his work and responding to allegations of corruption and also to the Kotkhai case, was persistently asking them at all public platforms under whose leadership was the BJP contesting the Himachal polls.

He said he wanted to make it clear to Singh that the 2017 polls were being fought under the leadership of their senior leader PK Dhumal.

The announcement drew immense applause from the gathering and despite his absence from the rally the party workers raised slogans in Dhumal’s favour. Senior leaders sitting on the stage, including Shimla MP Virender Kashyap and BJP general secretary Chander Mohan, got up from their chairs and welcomed the most-eagerly awaited announcement.

While the announcement was on expected lines, it has brought cheer to the BJP cadres as PK Dhumal was not only the tallest leader of the party in the state but was also capable of swinging a sizeable voter share in the party’s favour.

