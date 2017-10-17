Amrit Mangat nominated to run for reelection in new riding of Mississauga—Malton

Mississauga – In a nomination meeting attended by a large numbers of supporters, Amrit Mangat was nominated to run for reelection in the new riding of Mississauga—Malton. “It is an honour to be nominated as the candidate for Mississauga—Malton. As your MPP, I will continue to work hard to put our families first. Together, working as a team with Premier Kathleen Wynne, we can build a more inclusive and fairer society,” said Mangat, the long-time MPP for the current riding of Mississauga—Brampton South.

Mangat has worked to deliver for her community, including by bringing the Hazel McCallion Sheridan College Campus to Mississauga’s Square One, securing the expansion of the Trillium Health Partners, reducing auto-insurance premiums, securing a coming university to Brampton, and working to address traffic congestion through advocacy for the coming Hurontario LRT, the Brampton Rapid Transit system, and the expansion of Highway 410 and 401. She also worked to pass a bill to create Hazel

McCallion Day, in honour of Mississauga’s former, long-time mayor.

Over the past ten years since her first election in 2007, Mangat has worked tirelessly for the residents of her riding. Prior to entering politics, she worked as a teacher, ran a small business and managed a law firm as administrator. She holds two Bachelor of Arts degrees, in political science and in education, a Master of Arts in economics, and a Master’s Degree in education.

Amrit Mangat served as a Parliamentary Assistant to the Ministers of Transportation, Intergovernmental Affairs, Seniors’ Affairs, Consumer Services, Children and Youth Services, Environment and Climate Change, Women’s Issues, and currently she is serving for as Parliamentary Assistant to the Ministers for Accessibility and for the Status of Women. Under the leadership of Premier Kathleen Wynne, the Ontario Liberal Party has a plan to deliver opportunity and fairness for everyone. While Ontario has a balanced budget and growing economy, not everyone is feeling that growth yet. That’s why we are

working to deliver a fairer, better Ontario through free tuition for 210,000 students, free prescription drug coverage for children and youth, 100,000 affordable child-care space, and a $15-an-hour minimum wage.

