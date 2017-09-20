At UN, Priyanka bats for girl empowerment

New York, Sep 20 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra, a UN Goodwill Ambassador, spoke up for girl empowerment and felicitated an Indian woman working towards supporting acid attack victims, at the Global Goals Awards at the UN General Assembly here.

Priyanka, who has often spoken on girl child rights and gender issues, on Wednesday shared on social media a photograph of herself from the event, which highlighted the roles played by a girl to make progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Alongside the image, she wrote: “Honoured to have participated in the Global Goals Awards tonight (Tuesday) at the UN General Assembly. These awards highlight the role girls play in changing their lives and in making progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

She presented the Leadership Award to Indian girl Ria Sharma, who works towards supporting acid attack survivors, and said she felt proud.

“Ria founded Make Love Not Scars (MLNS), which is an organization that actively supports survivors of acid attacks physically and mentally, and campaigns to raise awareness of the issue’ Ria’s efforts are contributing to change the lives of many women who have survived acid attacks,” Priyanka wrote.

Priyanka shared that the organisation had ensured that the survivors receive free treatment under a Supreme Court order for the welfare of acid victims.

The National Award winner also posted a series of photographs and said it was an honour for her to speak at the UN Global Goals Awards on the importance of empowering girls, addressing global leaders and influencers from the UN, philanthropy, media, non-profits and business.

“We all need to come together and work to empower, educate, create opportunities and impart skill sets so that we can be their catalysts for change and to help them build their brave new world. If possible, a safe one where they can live their dreams and laugh together as one,” she wrote.

Priyanka said she had the opportunity to meet the youngest Unicef goodwill ambassador, Muzoon Al-Mellehan, who is doing “such amazing work advocating education for Syrian girls. All in all, this was a very inspiring and uplifting night”.

