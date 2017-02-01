41 Vehicles to make Canadian Premiere at the 2017 Canadian International AutoShow

TORONTO, Ont. (January 31, 2017) — The Aston Martin AM-RB 001 hypercar concept headlines 41 vehicles making their first appearance in Canada during the Canadian International AutoShow.

The sleek AM-RB 001 will be seen for the first time in a large public exhibition, and this is the first time it will appear in North America. Many of the Canadian premieres will be unveiled in 20 presentations being made during the Media Preview on February 16.

Among the vehicles to be launched are:



Aston Martin

AM-RB 001

The Aston Martin-Red Bull concept hypercar AM-RB 001 will make its first appearance in North America — and global auto show debut — at the Canadian International AutoShow. The unique and groundbreaking AM-RB 001, introduced in July at the Aston Martin headquarters in Gaydon, England, is an unprecedented fusion of form and function the likes of which has never before been seen in a road-legal vehicle. Codenamed AM-RB 001, the hypercar boasts a lightweight carbon fibre frame and radical aerodynamics for unprecedented levels of downforce. At its heart is a mid-mounted naturally aspirated V12 engine with the potency to achieve a 1:1 power-to-weight ratio; 1 bhp per kilo of weight. The suspension system features innovative technology and employs principles honed by Adrian Newey, Red Bull Racing’s Chief Technical Officer, over his 30-year career.

Audi

R8 Spyder

The new R8 Spyder V10 combines impressive performance, sporty elegance and the thrill of open-air driving. With 540 hp, this 5.2 V10 FSI engine performs. Put the top down and prepare to rocket from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds, listening to the glorious noise from the mid-mounted, naturally aspirated engine. With 7-speed S-tronic and a top speed of 318 km/h, it is a sound track you’ll want to play on repeat.

RS3

Take one look at the RS3 and you know it means serious business, from its large front air intakes to its massive tailpipes. And, with a 400-hp 2.5-litre turbocharged five-cylinder under the hood, it has the muscle to back up its menacing appearance. Its seven-speed dual-clutch automatic routes torque to all four wheels; The RS3 can rocket from zero to 62 mph in just 4.1 seconds.

TT RS

Audi includes all the modern performance upgrades in its arsenal to make the TT RS one wicked sports coupe. The 2.5-litre turbo five makes 400 hp and drives all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic; we estimate a 0-60 time of 3.6 seconds. Steering-wheel-mounted ignition and drive-mode selector switches, a fixed rear wing, gaping front intakes, and large oval-shaped tailpipes separate the RS from other TTs.

SQ5

The only crossover that performs like a sports car. Whether you yearn for sporty performance, luxurious comfort or the versatility of an SUV, the Audi SQ5 is engineered to exceed your expectations. You’ll experience an impressive 354 hp and 347lbs-ft of torque, plus an 8-speed Tiptronic transmission that reduces fuel consumption, yet is flexible enough to allow dynamic, sporty acceleration and low-rev, high-speed cruising. The sleek, spacious design incorporates striking LEDs, optional 21˝ wheels and a distinct bumper and roof spoiler for the best on-road impression. Experts will see straight away that the vehicle belongs to the S family by the horizontal double chrome bars of the single-frame grille in platinum grey, or by the SQ5 badges on the radiator grille and at the rear. Sophisticated details, such as the SQ5 emblem on the door sill trim, ensure plenty of dynamism. Even the instrument cluster has a special S design with a grey dial, white needles and newly designed aluminum-look needle hubs. The 3D-looking SQ5 logo on the rev counter catches the eye. The screen of the MMI, the Multi Media Interface, is always in view. The optional MMI Navigation plus with 3D map visualization features a 7-inch screen, CD and DVD compatibility, voice recognition and Bluetooth® streaming audio.

BMW Group

5 Series

The formula for success continues with the seventh generation BMW 5 series. Thanks to the available state of the art chassis systems including Integral Active Steering, Driver and Parking Assistance Systems and Adaptive Mode, the all-new BMW 5 Series defines the athletic and executive design of a true sport sedan. Featuring a new user interface (iDrive 6.0), Gesture Control, the latest generation of Head-Up Display and an improved Voice Control with natural voice input, the 2017 BMW 5 Series marks a new era of personalized connectivity.

M760Li xDrive

The new 2018 BMW M760Li xDrive is the first M Performance automobile in the flagship 7 Series family. The all-new M760 combines luxurious driving and style with safety and innovative technologies while embodying M Performance dynamics. The integration of the first 12-cylinder gasoline engine with M Performance Twin Power Turbo technology enables the flagship performance sedan to deliver 600 hp at 5,500 rpm and peak torque of 590 lb-ft from as low as 1,500 rpm. These performance figures enable the luxury sedan to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds. The iDrive operating system is now available with touch screen technology offered in conjunction with the standard Navigation system. As the newest member to the 7 Series family, it also offers Gesture Control, which uses a series of pre-selected hand movements in the vicinity of the centre console to execute certain vehicle functions, for example, to accept or reject a phone call or adjust the volume. The new BMW 2018 M760Li xDrive will debut in Canada in summer of 2017.

MINI Cooper S E Countryman All4

Bigger, more adventurous, and for the first time ever, electrified, the all-new MINI Countryman is the first model of the British brand to be available as a plug-in hybrid. The MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 is powered by both a three-cylinder MINI Twin Power Turbo gasoline engine as well as an electric motor. Twenty centimeters longer than its predecessor, the new Countryman provides considerably more space for cargo, people and anything else you may need for your next big adventure. The change of generation exhibits clear advancements in the areas of versatility, efficiency and premium quality.

Cadillac

Escala Concept

The Cadillac Escala – from the Spanish word for “scale” – is a reflection of our design evolution. Immediately apparent are the sculpted exterior lines on its large frame, giving it the appearance of gliding down the road. The many technology features inside the Escala are a perfect complement to the handcrafted interior. Inside you’ll find an OLED touch screen spanning the front console, a central module control that responds to your voice, touch and gestures, and a rear seat connectivity system. In addition to the technology and craftsmanship, the Escala offers a robust performance system featuring a powerful 4.0L V8 engine and a new RWD-centric mixed-material construction which makes it as powerful as it is beautiful. The Escala will only be at the Canadian International AutoShow for Media Day, February 16, and the first two public days of the show — February 17 and 18.

Chevrolet

Traverse

Inside and out, the all-new 2018 Chevrolet Traverse is built for style and purpose. The Traverse features a new bold, refined look that blends truck-like capability and car-like luxury for up to eight passengers. Two new trim levels allow customers to customize their look with RS and High Country trims. Innovative features like Rear Seat Reminder keeps passengers and cargo safe, and Chevrolet’s technology features keep customers safe, comfortable and connected on the road. A new 3.6L V-6 and nine-speed automatic transmission form the standard propulsion system, expected to offer nearly 10 per cent more horsepower than the current model and a GM-estimated 9.4 L/100 km highway (FWD). The combination also supports an estimated 2,268 kg (5,000-pound) trailering capacity when properly equipped.

Equinox Diesel

The new 2018 Equinox is the segment’s first turbo-diesel in North America, providing customers more choice when it comes to performance, efficiency and capability. Additionally, the 2018 Equinox offers purposeful technology, helping to keep passengers safe, comfortable and connected. Chevrolet’s latest connectivity technologies are front and centre, including 7- and 8-inch-diagonal MyLink infotainment systems designed to support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as an available OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. The 2018 Equinox’s design is fresh and modern, sized and designed to meet the needs of the compact SUV customer. The expressive exterior has a lean, muscular skin echoing the global Chevrolet design cues and sculpted shapes seen in the Volt, Malibu and Cruze. Extensive aero development in the wind tunnel influenced the sleek shape. It is a richer, more detailed design featuring chrome trim on all models and Malibu-inspired styling. Projector-beam headlamps are standard, along with LED daytime running lamps. At the rear, horizontal taillamps emphasize the Equinox’s wide stance, while uplevel models feature LED taillamps.

Ford

Mustang

A host of improvements, including new technology and design changes, give owners more ways to customize Mustang to their preferences, with even better performance from more powerful engines and new MagneRide™ suspension technology. Performance is at the core of Mustang DNA, offering drivers a unique thrill of acceleration and cornering for the ultimate fun-to-drive experience. The proven 2.3-litre EcoBoost four-cylinder engine continues to offer outstanding performance advantages versus the outgoing 3.7-litre V6. Using Ford’s transient overboost technology uniquely calibrated for Mustang, torque is increased for wide-open throttle acceleration. Ford’s legendary 5.0-litre V8 engine has been thoroughly reworked. It is more powerful and revs higher than any Mustang GT before.

F-150

Three years after first introducing the high-strength, military-grade, aluminum-alloy-bodied Ford F-150, the new F-150 arrives with bold new front and rear styling, advanced technologies – including available Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection – and improved engines. The new engines include an all-new 3.0-litre Power Stroke® V6 turbo diesel and enhanced V6 and V8 gas engines. A high-strength steel fully boxed ladder frame and high-strength, military-grade, aluminum alloy body save weight and add capability, helping F-150 tow heavier trailers than ever and deliver best-in-class payload ratings. In addition to the segment-first 10-speed automatic, the Ford F-150 is now the first full-size pickup truck to add automatic start/stop as standard equipment across all models and engines.



Genesis

New York Concept

Genesis’ striking ‘New York Concept’ luxury sports sedan hints at future design direction with its expressive and refined ‘Athletic Elegance,’ first seen in the Vision G concept and in production form with the Genesis G90 premium luxury sedan. Acknowledging the Genesis brand’s sporty and agile nature, the hybrid concept generates 245ps and 36.0 kgf.m of torque from its 2.0 T-GDi powertrain coupled with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The exterior of the New York Concept presents an elegant interpretation of a luxurious performance vehicle, defined by well-balanced proportions and refined surface treatments. Inside, the concept car combines advanced technology with absolute luxury, contrasting innovative electronics against finely-crafted materials.

GMC

Terrain

The all-new 2018 Terrain unveils the next chapter of GMC design via a boldly styled and intelligently engineered successor to the brand’s popular compact SUV. The Terrain offers greater refinement and versatility to adapt to customers’ unique needs, and it’s packed with more available advanced safety technologies than ever before. The all-new Terrain’s bold exterior design signals an evolution of the brand’s signature cues with stronger, sharper and more sculpted elements such as the grille and lighting features. Like the exterior, the new Terrain’s interior makes a statement and serves as a fundamental component of the vehicle’s heightened emphasis on refinement and functionality. A range of three all-new turbocharged engines, including an all-new 1.6L turbo-diesel, provides more choices when it comes to performance, efficiency and capability in the all-new 2018 GMC Terrain. New 1.5L and 2.0L turbocharged gas engines are matched with two unique new nine-speed automatic transmissions.

Honda

2018 Odyssey

The next-generation Odyssey brings a host of new features and technologies for 2018, including a uniquely versatile new Magic Slide™ second-row seat; new CabinWatch and CabinTalk technologies; new Display Audio touchscreen with Honda-developed OS; 4G LTE Wi-Fi connectivity; new Rear Entertainment System with streaming video; and Honda Sensing™ safety and driver-assistive technologies, now offered standard on all trims. The 2018 Honda Odyssey will be powered by a 3.5-litre, direct-injected i-VTEC™ V-6 engine with Variable Cylinder Management™ (VCM™). Peak engine output is 280 SAE net horsepower (+32 HP) and benefits from the advanced capabilities of its two available new transmissions – a 9-speed automatic and, for upper grades an all-new, Honda-developed 10-speed automatic, the first of its kind in a minivan, providing more confident and refined performance. An all-new body and chassis design underpins the new Odyssey’s incredibly quiet cabin and class-leading steering precision, handling prowess and ride comfort.





Hyundai Canada

Elantra GT 5-Door

The all-new Elantra GT debuts in Toronto and brings with it some old world heritage. Designed, engineered and tested in Europe – most notably at the world-famous Nürburgring racetrack in Germany – the 2018 Elantra GT 5-Door is now longer, wider, and lower. Building on an incredibly rigid SuperStructure chassis composed of 53 per cent Advanced High Strength Steel, the all-new Elantra GT is a showcase for improvements in quality, noise insulation, safety, and driving feel. It also comes in two flavours, as the car can be equipped with either a 161-horsepower four cylinder engine or in a new “Sport” variant equipped with a 201-horsepower turbocharged GDI engine mated to a 7-speed dual clutch transmission with paddle shifters.

INFINITI

QX50 Concept

The QX50 Concept showcases INFINITI’s vision for a next-generation mid-size premium crossover. Demonstrating how the design of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration, its conceptual forebear, could be adapted for a future production model, the QX50 Concept confidently articulates INFINITI’s ‘Powerful Elegance’ design language. A ‘cabin-forward’ silhouette combines with muscular lines and flowing surfaces to telegraph its purpose as a dynamic and practical crossover. The organic forms of the ‘driver-centric, passenger-minded’ cabin were designed in harmony with the exterior shape. Blending progressive design with modern craftsmanship, the QX50 Concept’s interior reflects INFINITI’s desire to challenge conventional approaches to premium interior design. INFINITI’s latest concept is the next step toward the company’s future autonomous drive support technologies. Central to the strategy for the development of all future INFINITI autonomous driving support systems, they ensure the driver retains ultimate control over their vehicle – in keeping with INFINITI’s focus on driver engagement. Furthermore, the QX50 Concept illustrates a potential application for INFINITI’s advanced Variable Compression Turbo (VC-Turbo) engine, offering drivers a powertrain that adapts to offer both power and efficiency.

Jaguar

F-TYPE 400 Sport

To mark the introduction of the new F-TYPE range, Jaguar has developed the exclusive 400 SPORT launch edition, which will go on sale worldwide but for one model year only. The F-TYPE’s award-wining design is stronger and more focused, with clearer visual range differentiation thanks to model-specific front bumpers. Full LED headlights boost visual appeal still further and help improve driver safety and comfort. Power from the new 400PS version of the 3.0-litre supercharged V6 engine is complemented by an uprated chassis comprising the Super Performance braking system, Configurable Dynamics and 20-inch wheels with a unique Dark Satin Grey finish. Lightweight slimline seats offer improved ergonomics and comfort and deliver a weight saving of more than 8kg. Every F-TYPE now features the Touch Pro infotainment system. Its super-fast responses, intuitive tablet-style operation, intelligent navigation functions and online services such as real-time traffic and live weather reports make every journey more rewarding and put a world of information at the driver’s fingertips.

Kia

Stinger

The 2018 Kia Stinger is a five-passenger fastback sports sedan poised to redefine a segment currently populated by European automakers. It promises to be the highest-performance production vehicle in the company’s history and is backed by Kia Motors’ industry-leading quality and reliability. The Stinger is planned to go on sale later this year with Canadian specs and pricing to be announced closer to the vehicle’s launch date.

Cadenza

The all-new 2017 Kia Cadenza takes driving from the realm of the ordinary to the extraordinary – from transportation to personal expression. And with Cadenza, the promise of the styling is realized by advanced performance technology, beginning with a retuned 3.3 litre Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) V6 engine that generates 290 horsepower and is mated with an eight-speed Sportmatic® automatic transmission. Admire it. Drive it. Love it.

Lincoln

Navigator Concept

Lincoln’s design team drew inspiration from luxury sailboats and yachts when designing the new concept. This influenced everything from the clean, modern lines and Storm Blue paint on the exterior that mimics the grays and blues of sea and sky, to the teak finishes, custom gear and wardrobe management system found inside. The Navigator Concept is engineered to provide drivers peace of mind. It features a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 engine delivering more than 400 horsepower and smart new technologies to make this SUV even more sure-footed on different road surfaces and in changing weather conditions. The Navigator Concept features Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection, which uses radar and camera technology to scan the road ahead. In the cabin, head restraint monitors provide passengers Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing them to wirelessly share music and content from personal devices. For drivers, a large panel screen clearly displays key information. The display can be customized from a digital touch screen housed in the centre stack.





Maserati

Quattroporte GranSport

The new Maserati flagship sedan features additional high-tech content in the area of on-board comfort and driver assistance, as well as exterior restyling and a new dedicated range strategy. The GranSport underscores the sporty character of the Quattroporte while enhancing the aggressive appearance of the car. New exterior design cues and interior content reflects the legendary racing heritage of the Maserati brand. Engine-wise, the Quattroporte remains faithful to its traditions with a very wide range of engines and transmissions starting with the Quattroporte GTS, powered by the immense 523 hp 3.8 litre Ferrari-produced V8 Twin-Turbo with rear wheel drive, and the QP SQ 4, with a 3.0 litre Ferrari-produced V6 twin-turbo engine.

Mazda

CX-5

The all-new CX-5 refines every aspect of Mazda’s current technology and design, breaking through the traditional trade-off between driving pleasure and passenger comfort. The joy and pleasure that develops as car and driver communicate and respond to each other should not sacrifice the comfort of family or friends also riding in the car. The goal became to add a new dimension of driving pleasure to the CX-5 by making it an SUV that all customers would enjoy and form an attachment with. The design of the CX-5 is ‘refined tough-ness’ that elevates the KODO concept to a new level. Inspired by traditional Japanese crafts, it pursues a minimalist aesthetic free of all non-essential elements. The result is a bold and premium-looking exterior and an interior that gives all occupants a pleasant feeling. The new body color, Soul Red Crystal, combines vivid highlights and crystalline depths and further accentuates the design of the new CX-5.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+

The Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ boasts a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that generates up to 603 hp. This makes it the most powerful engine to have ever been installed in an E-Class. At the same time, it is even more efficient thanks to a cylinder deactivation system fitted as standard, and thus sets the benchmark in its segment. With acceleration of 3.4 seconds from 0 – 100 km/h, the new business sedan is at the top of its class. The completely new AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system combines the advantages of various drive configurations. Torque distribution on the front and rear axles, previously strongly rear-biased, is fully variable for the first time. This ensures optimum traction right up to the physical limit, whatever the road conditions. The next generation of the E 63 offers a completely new level of sportiness and comfort on long journeys.



Mercedes-AMG GT R

The Mercedes-AMG GT R was designed as a track car off the showroom floor, with striking aesthetics and adrenaline-pumping performance dynamics to match. Its handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 biturbo engine with “hot inside V” configuration grinds out 577 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque and the all-new AMG traction control with nine input levels is literally at your fingertips in the centre console. The motorsports technology goes beyond just the engine, too. Active rear-axle steering turns up to 1.5 degrees of toe angle for increased cornering response and high-speed stability. The light dual-mass flywheel is responsive and ready to handle rigorous torque spikes of transmission kickdowns on-track. Forged cylinder heads are durable and more resistant to heat. And a sophisticated engine management system adapts based on your driving style, reading your throttle inputs, g-force indicators and more.

Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster

The Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster brings all the excitement of driving a race car to the joy of driving a convertible. This new Roadster injects fresh air into the tradition of exquisite power, with a Handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 Biturbo with dry-sump lubrication. The AMG GT C takes the driving experience to another level entirely, borrowing from the AMG GT R’s technical refinements to deliver 550 hp and peak torque of 502 lb-ft. In combination with the GT R’s rear-axle steering system, it guarantees dynamic performance at the very highest level. All that power announces itself in a distinctively athletic appearance – this roadster moves, even when stationary. When the sunshine beckons, the fabric roof opens (and closes) in approximately 11 seconds at speeds of up to 50 km/h.

Nissan

Vmotion 2.0 Concept

The Vmotion 2.0 concept combines a high sense of style, emotional design, space, comfort and technology to make the mobility experience seamless for busy professionals. Nissan Vmotion 2.0 is the evolution of the “V-motion” front design signature seen on many of today’s Nissan products, such as the Murano mid-size crossover and Maxima 4-door sports car. Vmotion 2.0 takes the design a step further by forming an intelligent three-dimensional shape to create the volume and architecture of the vehicle. In this concept, the V-motion grille becomes the main fuselage, allowing for extremely sharp yet expressive surface language, accented by crisp character lines that resonate throughout the body. Providing hints at the future of “Nissan Intelligent Mobility” – Nissan’s roadmap to achieve zero emissions and zero fatalities – the lighting around the front Nissan emblem glows to indicate when the vehicle is in ProPILOT mode, which is envisioned to provide autonomous driving support technology on urban roads and at intersections. Wrap-around rear glass and the floating C-pillar also provide an impression of intelligent and efficient aerodynamics.

Porsche

991 GT3 Cup Car

Since 1998, more than 3,000 units of the 911 GT3 Cup have been built. Boasting a completely redeveloped drive, the new Porsche 911 GT3 Cup will take to the starting line on race tracks around the world starting in 2017. The rear of the world’s most-produced GT racing car now houses a 4-litre, six-cylinder flat engine for even more drive. Thanks to thoroughbred motorsport technology, the compact engine with direct fuel injection delivers peak performance of 485 hp.

Macan Turbo (Performance Package)

The figures simply speak for themselves: the 3.6-litre twin-turbo V6 engine produces 440 hp, an additional 40 hp more than the Macan Turbo. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds – making it four tenths faster. Its top track speed: 272 km/h. Performance that befits the ultra-modern, efficient 6-cylinder engine. The improved performance on the racetrack can be measured using the digital and analog stopwatch. It delivers the typical Porsche sound – at the touch of a button and in its most powerful, resonant form. The Sport exhaust system with sport tailpipes is a treat for both the eyes and ears and larger front brakes ensures plenty of stopping power is available. The first units will begin arriving in Canada in the first quarter of 2017 with pricing starting at $97,600.

Rinspeed

Oasis

The Rinspeed concept vehicle Oasis — the ingenious self-driving electric vehicle for the city and surrounding areas —refutes the deeply ingrained notion of the urban jungle that requires SUVs the size of battle tanks for the daily struggle for survival. This alternative concept: a manoeuvrable speedster with an integrated small garden plot behind the windshield.

Subaru

Viziv-7 Concept

Subaru VIZIV-7 is a concept series embodying the future vision of car development for the “enjoyment and peace of mind” that Subaru wants to provide to customers. With full three-row capability and Subaru’s DYNAMIC x SOLID design philosophy, Subaru VIZIV-7 SUV Concept shows the size direction of the all-new three-row midsize SUV to be introduced to the North American market in early 2018.

Volkswagen

Tiguan – Long Wheel Base

The 2018 Tiguan is all-new from the ground up. It is bigger than ever, and now offers an available third row for those times when the guest list just keeps on growing. The Tiguan is a stylish and modern compact sport utility that handles all types of roads and weather with ease. Inside, driver and passengers alike will be surrounded with quality finishes and the latest technology. Powerful, safe, spacious and fuel efficient, the Tiguan is a great choice for the active family.

Volvo

V90 R Design

Matching the elegance of the V90 with the sporting spirit of R-Design, this is an estate that combines precision with control and keeps you comfortable. The Sport chassis’ tauter suspension, lowered ride height and retuned steering create the sharp responses and rapid reactions you’re looking for in a performance car. R-Design seats and bespoke trim make the cabin a reflection of the exterior, so you always know you’re driving something special. With its unique styling the V90 R-Design makes its presence felt the moment you see it. The gloss black R-Design grille and lower grille and bumper inserts, 20-inch alloy wheels and integrated tailpipes create a car that stands out. Inside, R-Design Contour seats, a steering wheel with gearshift paddles, carbon fibre decor inlays and a Charcoal headlining create a purposeful, focused mood. It’s an invitation to get in and drive, every day.

The Canadian International AutoShow will be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre between February 17th and 26th. Please visit autoshow.ca for more information. Follow us on Instagram @cdnintlautoshow, Like us on Facebook and join the conversation on Twitter @autoshowcanada with the hashtags #AutoShowOhCanada and #CIAS2017.

