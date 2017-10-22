Bieber gets entire torso inked

Los Angeles, Oct 22 (IANS) Singer Justin Bieber, who has various tattoos all over his body, has now got his entire torso inked.

Bieber, 23, showed off his torso with massive tattoos on Instagram. It shows gargoyles, skeletons and archways on his chest and stomach, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The new tattoos are the latest additions to his torso tattoo collection that includes a head of lion, bear, gothic cross and his mother’s birthday in roman numerals.

The new ones completely cover up his previous body art that read “Purpose” as a tribute to his fourth studio album.

A huge “Son of God” inked across his abs and first revealed on stage during his concert in Italy in 2016 is also no longer visible.

Bieber got his first tattoo on his 16th birthday. It was that of a small bird from one of his favourite children’s books and was inked on his left hip.

The “Sorry” hitmaker also got a tattoo of his former on-and-off girlfriend Selena Gomez. The former Disney actress was depicted as an angel on his left forearm. Now that they split for good, he plans to get rid of it.

“This is my ex-girlfriend. I kind of tried to cover her face up with some shading, but people still know,” he had said in a past interview.

The owl on his arm “signifies wisdom”.

The “LL” on his inner upper arm, he said, “stands from when my head’s low to lift it up. Just to never keep your head low and just to always look for the better days”.

The “X” also on his arm is for the “unknown”.

