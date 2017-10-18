BJP declares Himachal list, Dhumal to contest from Sujanpur

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal will contest from Sujanpur in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections while state BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti will re-contest from Una, according to the BJP’s list of candidates released on Wednesday.

The BJP announced its list of 68 candidates for the November 9 Assembly polls in the state.

Dhumal has swapped his present Hamirpur seat with party MLA Narendra Thakur, who will now be the party candidate from the seat.

The list includes several former ministers, including Rajeev Bindal from Nahan and Narinder Bragta from Jubbal-kotkhai.

Former Minister Anil Sharma, who had joined the BJP three days back after quitting the Congress, has been fielded from Mandi.

The BJP list came two days after the process of filing nominations started for the assembly polls. The last date of filing nominations is October 23.

