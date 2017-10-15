BJP not interfering in EC’s functioning: Gujarat CM

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday dismissed charges that the BJP was interfering with the Election Commission’s work and said it was the up to the poll panel to announce election dates in the state.

“We are not interfering in the announcement of election dates. Let the Election Commission (EC) act at its own discretion,” Rupani told India TV.

His remarks came amid a row after the EC did not announce election dates for BJP-ruled Gujarat while announcing the same for Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh. The Congress accused the Modi government of “grossest interference” in the working of the poll body.

Rupani said that elections would be held on time in Gujarat and that opposition should protest “had we been delaying the elections”.

Responding to the charge that poll announcement was delayed to allow the Bharatiya Janata Party government to announce sops before the model code of conduct comes into effect, Rupani said: “If we implement government programmes, what is wrong with it?.

“We are not concerned with the dates of election, we will continue to serve the people and fulfil their demands.

“It is my duty to work for people till the last date. When the poll dates are announced, we will stop,” he said.

