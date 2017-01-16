AMBER ALERT CANCELLED – Peel Police Locates 15 Year old Abducted female from Mississauga

Mississauga– Investigators from the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau are looking for information to help locate a 15 year old female and identify suspects in relation to an abduction incident that occurred in the City of Mississauga.

On January 15,2017 Peel Regional police were advised from a witness that at 1:25pm, on St. Barbara Boulevard at Comiskey Crescent a grey or silver van came to an abrupt stop. At this time two males exited the vehicle and forced a female into the vehicle. The vehicle was last seen heading south on St. Barbara Boulevard towards Derry Road West.

Peel Regional police immediately began an investigation into the incident.

On January 15, 2017 at 9:22pm Alyssa LANGILLE was reported missing by her family. As a result of investigating both incidents Peel Regional police believe Alyssa LANGILLE is the victim in the abduction incident.

Peel Regional police and are seeking the public’s help in locating the following:

Abducted Female – Alyssa LANGILLE, Female white, 15 years of age, Shoulder length blond hair in a ponytail, Wearing grey sweatpants, Black sweater, Black and Red Air Jordan running shoes

Suspect Vehicle – Silver or grey van

Suspect #1 – Male South Asian, approx. 24yrs of age, Tall with a thin build, Orange coloured turban, Grey sweater with cut off sleeves, Green shirt underneath

Suspect #2 – Male South Asian, Black hair

To see a photo of Alyssa LANGILLE and of the suspect vehicle, please visit our website at www.peelpolice.ca

On January 16, 2017 An AMBER Alert was issued for Alyssa LANGILLE.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators with the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at(905) 453-2121, ext. 1233. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word “PEEL” and then your tip.





