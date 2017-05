Andrew Scheer wins Conservative leadership race

Andrew Scheer won the Conservative leadership race over the weekend. The party showed the resolve to stay united to fight the 2019 elections. Andrew got 50.95 per cent of the vote against Maxime Bernier who was considered to be the frontrunner. Rona Ambrose also spoke on this occasion. Deepak Obhrai lost in the very first round along with Kelly Leitch. Though Bernier and Erin O’Toole gave a tough fight but also lost in the last round.



