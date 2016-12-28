Canada’s GDP down 0.3% in October

OTTAWA – After increasing for four constructive months, real gross

domestic product was down 0.3% in October. Widespread decreases

in manufacturing output and lower oil and gas extraction were the

major contributors to the decline. Goods-producing industries contracted

1.3% as manufacturing, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas

extraction, construction, utilities and the agriculture and forestry sector

all declined in October.

Service-producing industries edged up 0.1%, mainly due to increases

in real estate and rental and leasing as well as retail and wholesale

trade. The public sector (education, health and public administration

combined) also edged up. The finance and insurance, administrative

services, accommodation and food services and transportation and

warehousing services sectors declined.

Manufacturing output contracted 2.0% in October, the largest monthly

decline since December 2013. Both durable and non-durable manufacturing

were down, reflecting a lower volume of exports of manufactured

goods. Durable manufacturing was down 2.1%, the third decrease

in four months. Almost all industrial groups were down, with

the largest declines in terms of output registered in machinery, fabricated

metal products and primary metal manufacturing.

Non-durable manufacturing declined 2.0%. Petroleum and coal products

manufacturing was down 6.5%, as production was affected by

maintenance and turnaround work at some facilities. Food manufacturing

declined following three months of growth. Textile, clothing and

leather manufacturing as well as paper manufacturing increased,

while chemical manufacturing edged up.



