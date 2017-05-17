‘Canadian Kardashians’ Matharoo sisters deny sextortion allegations

‘Canadian Kardashians’ Matharoo sisters deny sextortion allegations. They were detained in Nigeria but have returned to Canada and are giving their side of the story. Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo, were caught up in the controversy when Nigerian oil billionaire Femi Otedola, said the sisters tried to extort money from him. When asked how they have this kind of high lifestyle, Jyoti said she has a very wealthy boyfriend who has provided her with that lifestyle. But while in Nigeria, Nigerian police came to their hotel and accused the sisters of running a website to blackmail rich men and took them to a police station. They were not allowed to call a lawyer or the Canadian Embassy and spent in a jail cell. When asked why did the sisters made an apology, they said police convinced them if they made an apology on video, they will get their passports and would be return. As they were depressed, they were ready to do anything to get out. The Canadian Embassy issued emergency passports and because there were no bail conditions or travel restrictions, the sisters were able to reach Canada. They said it hurts for being called prostitutes.



