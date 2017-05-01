Conservative MP Erin O’Toole wants Harjit Sajjan to step down

Conservative MP, Erin O’Toole is asking Harjit Sajjan to step down for his exaggerated military claims. He said: “Here we have the minister responsible for our Canadian armed forces making claims that simply aren’t true. I admire his service, I want to be clear on that. But when you’re charged with leading a military, you have to lead by example. And I think his example here should be he step aside. To hear it like that, and to now know he’s made that claim several times is very troubling.” While in India last month, Defence Minister Sajjan said he was the “architect” of ‘Operation Medusa’ in Kandahar that killed 1,500 Taliban fighters in 2006. But realising his mistake he apologised stating: “My comments were in no way intended to diminish the role that my fellow soldiers and my superiors played in Operation Medusa. I regret that I didn’t say this then, but I want to do so now.”



Related posts: