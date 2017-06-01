Controversial Councillor, Andy Petrowski from Niagara region goes on leave

Controversial Councillor, Andy Petrowski from Niagara region has gone on leave of absence. The matter is sending a nude image of a woman from official email to more than 100 people including St. Catharines regional councillors, the city clerk, head of Brock University and some journalists. Six minutes later Petrowski emailed an apology to everyone saying: “I apologize to everyone for the previous email just sent … this was sent in error as a terrible message by someone who was using my iPad. I thought to send a private message. I am sorry for this unacceptable and inappropriate transmission.” He has not attended three to four meeting and is thought to have left but for now he said he is on leave of absence. Petrowski is known for his controversial statements.



