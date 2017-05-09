Flood levels gradually dropping in Quebec, situation improving

Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux has said flood levels are gradually dropping in Quebec and situation is improving. About 1,650 soldiers are helping municipal and provincial officials in Quebec. Even Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the federal government will pay for the military-related costs. Premier Philippe Couillard, at a Montreal news conference, said: “First, I want to tell people affected by the floods…that it’s very, very terrible. I can understand the anxiety, the angst people feel right now. I would feel the same, even some anger, if it were my home being affected the way I’ve seen certain homes being affected.” Tens of people have moved to safe shelters as their homes were filled with water.



