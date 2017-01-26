Indo-Canadian Friends of Osler’s support of the $ 1 million pledge for The William Osler Health System Foundation

The Indo-Canadian Friends of Osler (ICFO) has organised The Butterfly Soiree, an evening of entertainment and inspiration coinciding with the Valentine’s Day next month. The evening aspires to inspire a brighter future by supporting the ICFO’s $1 million pledge for the William Osler Health System Foundation. The program is scheduled for 5:30 pm, Sunday, February 12, 2017, at the Pearson Convention Centre.

“We believe health is wealth,” say Rimple and Satish Thakkar, the Brampton-based entrepreneurial couple spearheading the $ 1 million pledge. Satish is the President and Rimple is the Vice President of the Excelsior Group, a realty development and financial enterprise. When Foundation sought their support for the You Have the Power (www.youhavethepower.ca) campaign, they eagerly brought together community leaders to form the Indo- Canadian Friends of Osler (ICFO) with the objective to raise awareness and $1 million. Funds raised by the ICFO will help enhance patient care at the three hospitals of the William Osler Health System Foundation.

The William Osler Health System Foundation and the Indo-Canadian community have strong roots in the Greater Toronto Area. Firmly anchored to the community, both believe that volunteerism and philanthropy are cornerstones of progress. Already, over 20 other entrepreneurial couples from the Indo-Canadian community have contributed to the effort.

Harjinder Kaur and Avninder Singh of the Akal Optical chain, who are a part of the pledge, explain, “Our Indo-Canadian community has a higher than average rate of vascular, heart, and kidney disease, and diabetes. Our involvement and support will ensure that our community will benefit from Osler’s innovative thrust towards prevention of disease and aliment management.”

There is also an exciting opportunity to have 10 % of each donation made through the ICFO to the You Have the Power (www.youhavethepower.ca) campaign support Osler’s Global Health Program. “It’s time to take cognisance of our future needs and contribute towards their fruition right now,” opine Seema and Anil Bhasin of Ghar Means Home, adding, “We invite you to get involved with IFCO’s program. You can do that by participating in the Butterfly Soiree, or by making a donation, or by joining the group, or by spreading the word about this worthy cause.” For tickets & information, contact: info@thebutterflysoiree.ca / 416.366.6639





