Jagmeet Singh entered race for Federal NDP leadership

Jagmeet Singh entered race for the Federal NDP leadership yesterday. YMedia covered the event. Current contenders include BC MP Peter Julian, Ontario MP Charlie Angus, Manitoba MP Niki Ashton and Quebec MP Guy Caron. Jagmeet is the fifth one.  Yesterday Jagmeet said he will soon unveil a policy platform but listed major issues facing Canada as inequality, climate change, indigenous reconciliation and electoral reform.



