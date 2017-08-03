Magnificent Big Top going up at Woodbine for The Royal Canadian Family Circus SPECTAC!™ 2017

Toronto – The Big Top is going up at Woodbine Centre parking lot for the all new Royal Canadian Family Circus SPECTAC!™ 2017 this long weekend August 4-7, 2017 for a total of 10 amazing shows. The internationally renowned acts form 9 countries include the sensational Duo Guerrero High Wire (featured on Americas Got Talent ), Aerial Motor Cycle Cyclone, the Acrobatic Strap & Silk act, beautiful Zerbini Liberty Horses, a Hula Hoop maze, the Dominguez Super Poodles, Aerialists, Espana Motorcycle Globe of Death, Clowns and more. (no exotic animal).

“It’s an incredible showcase of elite circus acts from all around the world that has been designed for multi-generational families,” says Ringmaster John Kennedy Kane. “It’s the essence of a traditional circus and this year families from throughout the GTA will be fascinated by the amazing new global cast of performers coming to perform for families.” Royal Canadian Family Circus SPECTAC!™ 2017 is about giving children and adults alike a glimpse into a traditional world; a world where “families are performing for families”, and where everyone can enjoy a truly affordable show together regardless of age. Because of the uncompromising quest for excellence, you’ll be amazed by this year’s thrilling Royal Canadian Family Circus SPECTAC!™ 2017.

For Canada’s 150th anniversary come join our entourage of circus families, families who have travelled the world sharing their talents with circus audiences on three continents. The local ticket beneficiary is Ronald McDonald House Charities and Kids Up Front. Take the family and run away to the Circus for one day … it’s simply SPECTAC!™ 2017. the event is taking place at Woodbine Shopping Centre – 500 Rexdale Blvd parking lot, Etobicoke, M9W 6K5. Show details are as follows:

Fri, August 4, 2017 4pm & 7:30pm Sat, August 5, 2017 12Noon, 4pm & 7:30pm Sun, August 6, 2017 12Noon, 4pm & 7:30pm

Mon, August 7, 2017 1pm & 5pm

