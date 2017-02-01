Mayor Crombie Launches #Mi150 My Mississauga Memory: Mayor Crombie

#Mi150 is a social media campaign that invites and encourages the public to share a cherished memory, photo, story, milestone or moment about Mississauga – a place we are all proud to call home, Mayor Bonnie Crombie said today.

“February 1 marks the 150 day countdown to Canada Day and the celebrated and historic milestone of Confederation,” Mayor Crombie added. “From now until then, my office will tweet out a different moment about our community using the hashtag #Mi150.”

#Mi150 – my Mississauga memory – is a 150 day-long social media campaign initiated by the Mississauga Mayor’s Office. Tweets issued on the @BonnieCrombie Twitter account will also highlight the history of Peel County and the hamlets, villages and townships that would eventually come together to form the City of Mississauga.

Mayor Crombie said “As we reflect on our country’s history, and look toward the future, Mississauga encompasses the very best of Canada.”

“Mississauga has grown from farm fields and fruit trees into a vibrant, prosperous and thriving place so many Canadians continue to choose for a better, more promising life.”

Mayor Crombie added that the City of Mississauga has a number of festivities and opportunities planned for residents to celebrate Canada 150 and our nation’s founding.

From main stage events in Mississauga Celebration Square to neighbourhood block parties and public art installations, there are countless ways to celebrate Canada in Mississauga. Click here for more information, including Canada Day festivities.

Mayor Crombie concluded “I look forward to hearing from residents from across Canada, share their personal stories about Mississauga, through the #Mi150 social media campaign.”



Related posts: