Minister Harjit Sajjan announces new defence policy

Debate on Canada’s new plan for defence is on after Minister Harjit Sajjan announced details yesterday but did not answer where will this money come from? He informed the military is expand regular force by 3,500 personnel, Reserve Force by 1500, to ceiling of 71,500 and 30,000. The annual cash funding for defence will be increased by more than 70% in 10 years. It will grow from $18.9 billion in 2016-17 to $32.7 billion in 2026-27. National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces to have 20-year funding commitment. Royal Canadian Air Force will have full fleet of 88 advanced fighter jets.



