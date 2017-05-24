Mississauga Set to Receive $10 Million Under Clean Water and Wastewater Fund

The Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario announced that Mississauga will be receiving almost $10 million in combined funding under the Canada-Ontario Clean Water and Wastewater Fund (CWWF) agreement.

City projects approved through the CWWF include flood storage facilities that will mitigate flooding risks, sediment removal from stormwater management ponds to improve water quality, environmental assessments to address erosion control and protect stormwater infrastructure and construction of an underground stormwater management facility.

“On behalf of the City of Mississauga and Members of Council, we welcome today’s city-building investment that will help us safeguard, improve and enhance our important stormwater infrastructure and readiness against flooding,” Mayor Crombie said. “Working with our partners in the federal and provincial governments, we are investing in a clean, healthy and sustainable environment that will benefit people and neighbourhoods throughout our city.”

The CWWF program is a cost-share funding program that will see the Government of Canada contribute up to 50 per cent of the eligible costs (approximately $6.6 million), the Government of Ontario contribute up to 25 per cent of the eligible costs (approximately $3.3 million) and the City of Mississauga contribute the remaining 25 per cent (approximately $3.3 million) to complete the 10 approved Mississauga projects.

I am pleased Mississauga was successful in receiving funding for the 10 projects we submitted. The funding will help support the current work we are already doing to ensure our stormwater infrastructure remains in good repair,” said Janice Baker, City Manager and Chief Administrative Officer. “Our stormwater infrastructure plays a critical role, now more than ever, as we continue to see changing weather events that put greater strains on it.”

The Government of Canada is providing Ontario with over $569 million under CWWF which is designed to improve the safety and quality of water for Canadian families, while supporting a clean economy.

“This funding announcement is good news for the City,” said Gary Kent, Commissioner, Corporate Services and Chief Financial Officer. “As with many funding programs, there are strict time lines, but as a result of thoughtful planning, we have Council’s approval for Mississauga’s funding portion and so we are ready to move these projects forward right away.”

For a complete list of projects, visit: Backgrounder: Canada and Ontario announce funding for clean water and wastewater infrastructure projects across Ontario.





