Mississauga Set to Receive Additional Funding for Local Transit

The City of Mississauga is set to receive additional Provincial Gas Tax funding to improve and expand its transit system.

Ontario Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca was in Mississauga today to make the announcement with Mayor Bonnie Crombie and Mississauga-Streetsville MPP Bob Delaney.

“I welcome the announcement that Ontario will double the gas tax funding that goes to municipalities. Mississauga can now expect approximately $32 million in gas tax funding. These are important and necessary funds that Council will use to invest to break gridlock, build transit and move people and our economy forward,” said Mayor Bonnie Crombie.

Mississauga could see its funding increased to an estimated $20 million in 2019-20, $24 million in 2020-21 and $32 million in 2021-22.

“In 2016-17, Mississauga received $16.6 million from Provincial Gas Tax funding. These funds were used to enhance and grow our MiWay transit system including the completion of the Transitway. We continue to foster partnerships, seek innovative solutions and welcome assistance from senior levels of government,” said Janice Baker, City Manager and Chief Administrative Officer.

Provincial Gas Tax Funding Announcement – City of Mississauga



(L-R) Mississauga-Streetsville MPP Bob Delaney, Ontario Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca and Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie



