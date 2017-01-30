Mississauga Welcomes Everyone: Mayor Bonnie Crombie

With so much uncertainty happening in recent days and increased fears of discrimination, racism and persecution, I want to remind the public that Mississauga welcomes everyone – no matter a person’s culture or faith, Mayor Bonnie Crombie said today.

“Mississauga is home to people from every corner of the globe and all points in between. We are blessed to be the destination of choice for so many newcomers looking to make Canada their home,” said Mayor Bonnie Crombie.

Mississauga offers many great City programs, services and resources that are available, whether you’ve recently arrived in Mississauga or if you’ve already been settled here for a number of years.

· Programs for Newcomers: Mississauga Library provides important different services from Canadian citizenship practice tests to job search support.

· English Language Services: Improve your fluency, build your vocabulary and gain confidence in speaking English at multiple Mississauga Library locations; special language programs are also offered for adults and youth, respectively

· Newcomer eNewsletter: a great source of news and info, sent directly to your email box

· Library in Your Language: The Mississauga Library System offers materials in World Languages as they are reflected in the community. Be sure to get your Library Card!

Interpretation of City of Mississauga information is available from a number of community agencies who can help newcomers better understand all the services provided. The agencies and their contact information are listed online.

The Region of Peel is another level of government. They provide essential services to Mississauga residents in the areas of affordable housing, children’s services, health, social services, water and waste.

Mississauga residents who wish to offer their support for Syrian newcomers to Peel Region can volunteer or donate through the United Way of Peel Region.

“If residents or community groups have an idea on ways to further reach newcomers and deliver new and innovative city programs, I encourage them to contact my office, their councillor or consider making a presentation to the Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Committee (DIAC),” added Mayor Crombie, who brought forward DIAC shortly after becoming mayor.

Mayor Crombie added “I encourage all residents to bookmark the Celebration Square events page. Located in the heart of Mississauga, Celebration Square continues to be a popular destination for cultural festivals and to bring people together to celebrate the diversity that thrives throughout our neighbourhoods.”

Mayor Crombie concluded “This year we mark Canada 150 and the founding of our nation. These year-long celebrations are an opportunity to remember the enduring contributions made by newcomers from around the world, and who helped build Canada into the dynamic, respected and peaceful place we all call home.”

Learn more about these City services and programs at www.mississauga.ca/newcomers.





