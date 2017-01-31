MP Sidhu Welcomes Brampton South Residents To Her Office

24 Queen Street East’s 6th floor will welcome constituents of Brampton South for an ‘Open House’ on Feb 3rd

BRAMPTON—Brampton South residents are invited to join Member of Parliament for Brampton South, Sonia Sidhu, and her staff at her 2nd Annual Open House on February 3rd, 2017 between 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM.

MP Sidhu commented, “I look forward to meeting many of our friends, neighbours, and constituents as we look ahead to an exciting and productive year for Brampton South.”

The event will take place in her Brampton office at 24 Queen Street East in Suite 600 of the BDC Building. There is 1 hour of free parking available in the underground of The Rose Theatre nearby for those wishing to drop by.

“Drop-in, say hello, and feel free to tell me what you would like to see our government tackle in the months ahead,” said MP Sidhu. “It’s always a pleasure to hear my constituents of Brampton South, so that I can better be your voice in Ottawa. We look forward to seeing you on Friday!”



