Neethan Shan wins council seat in Scarborough-Rouge River
DESK REPORT
TORONTO – Neethan Shan, the first Tamil-Canadian
will be part of the Toronto city council now.
The NDP candidate won a byelection in Ward 42
Scarborough-Rouge River and attained 4,763
votes beating 29 candidates in a part of the city
that held its third byelection in 13 months. His
popular vote was 45.7 per cent. Zuhair Syed was
a distant second with 1,452 votes followed by Hratch
Aynedjian, former Ward 42 Councillor Raymond Cho’s executive assistant, who
had 1,055 votes. Shan is a multi-lingual former teacher and youth worker. He
came to Canada as a refugee when he was 16.