Neethan Shan wins council seat in Scarborough-Rouge River

DESK REPORT

TORONTO – Neethan Shan, the first Tamil-Canadian

will be part of the Toronto city council now.

The NDP candidate won a byelection in Ward 42

Scarborough-Rouge River and attained 4,763

votes beating 29 candidates in a part of the city

that held its third byelection in 13 months. His

popular vote was 45.7 per cent. Zuhair Syed was

a distant second with 1,452 votes followed by Hratch

Aynedjian, former Ward 42 Councillor Raymond Cho’s executive assistant, who

had 1,055 votes. Shan is a multi-lingual former teacher and youth worker. He

came to Canada as a refugee when he was 16.



