Nominations close for Councillor Ward 42 by-election
TORONTO – The by-election for the office of Councillor Ward
42 (Scarborough-Rouge River) will be held on February 13,
2017. The last day to file or withdraw a nomination was December
30, 2016, from 9am until 2pm at the Election Services
Office, 89 Northline Rd. To be eligible to run for Councillor,
candidates must be: a Canadian citizen, 18 years of
age or older, a resident of the city of Toronto, or own or rent
property in the city of Toronto (or be the spouse of the owner
or renter), not legally prohibited from voting, or from holding
municipal office.