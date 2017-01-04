Nominations close for Councillor Ward 42 by-election

Courtesy: www.toronto.ca

TORONTO – The by-election for the office of Councillor Ward

42 (Scarborough-Rouge River) will be held on February 13,

2017. The last day to file or withdraw a nomination was December

30, 2016, from 9am until 2pm at the Election Services

Office, 89 Northline Rd. To be eligible to run for Councillor,

candidates must be: a Canadian citizen, 18 years of

age or older, a resident of the city of Toronto, or own or rent

property in the city of Toronto (or be the spouse of the owner

or renter), not legally prohibited from voting, or from holding

municipal office.



