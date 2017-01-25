O’LEARY HOLDS COMMANDING LEAD IN CONSERVATIVE LEADERSHIP CONTEST

BUT MORE THAN A THIRD OF RESPONDENTS WANT “SOMEONE ELSE”

TORONTO – In a random sampling of public opinion taken by The

Forum Poll among 1,332 Canadian voters, Kevin O’Leary is the preferred

candidate to lead the Conservative Party (27%). Maxime Bernier

is in distant second, favoured by (11%), followed by with Lisa Raitt (7%) and

Michael Chong (6%). More than a third of Canadians (38%) believe “someone else”

would be a better choice to lead the Conservative Party than any of the eight

identified candidates. This is down from (53%) who desired someone else in

December. For Conservative Party members O’Leary leads all leadership candidates

(31%), and he has even more support with those who voted for the Conservatives

in 2015 (49%). “Kevin O’Leary’s entry into the Conservative leadership race

has propelled him to the front of the field, with more than double the support of his

nearest rival. Still, more than a third of interested voters don’t support any of the

current candidates,” said Forum Research President, Dr Lorne Bozinoff.

