Ontario Continuing to Welcome Newcomers with Expanded and Modernized Immigration Program 

Province Attracting Global Talent, Helping Businesses Find Skilled Workers

Ontario is continuing to help businesses attract the talented people they need to compete globally by accepting more skilled newcomers than ever before through its successful Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP).

Laura Albanese, Minister of Citizenship and Immigration, and Deb Matthews, Deputy Premier and Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Development, were at the University of Toronto’s Centre for International Experience today to make the announcement.

Recognizing the success of the OINP and its importance to Ontario’s economy, the federal government has increased the province’s 2017 allocation by 500 nominees to a total of 6,000. Through the OINP, Ontario is able to nominate people for permanent resident status. Nominees include skilled workers, international students, experienced entrepreneurs, and key staff of established foreign corporations seeking to expand into Ontario.

Next week, the OINP will open applications for its three highest-volume streams – theInternational Masters Graduate Stream, the International PhD Graduate Stream, and theOntario Express Entry Human Capital Priorities Stream. With their advanced language skills and global connections, international students are important to the success of Ontario’s economy.

The OINP is also modernizing its application process this year with a new, paperless online system, which will speed up the application process, improve customer service, and help employers find the skilled workers they need sooner.

Attracting and retaining skilled newcomers is part of our plan to create jobs, grow our economy and help people in their everyday lives.