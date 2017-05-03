Ontario Investing $9 Billion More In Health Care Construction

As part of the 2017 Budget, Ontario is proposing to spend an additional $9 billion to support the construction of new hospital projects across the province. This would bring Ontario’s total planned investment in hospital infrastructure to more than $20 billion over the next 10 years.

Premier Kathleen Wynne was joined today by Dr. Eric Hoskins, Minister of Health and Long-Term Care, and Charles Sousa, Minister of Finance, at Trillium Health Partners in Mississauga to announce the new funding.

These new investments will allow hospitals to renovate existing facilities and build new ones, addressing a growing demand for health care services and a need for innovative models of care. Essential improvements and expansions would include emergency rooms, surgical facilities and patient spaces across the province, from big cities to remote communities.

The province is committing to several new priority major hospital projects that will give patients access to the right care, in the right place, at the right time. They will also ensure that Ontario’s health system remains sustainable into the future.

Newly approved major hospital projects include:

Trillium Health Partners — Broader Redevelopment Project

Niagara Health System — New South Niagara Capital Project

Windsor Regional Health Centre — New Greenfield Hospital Project

Hamilton Health Sciences — Hamilton Redevelopment Project

Weeneebayko Area Health Authority — Replacement Hospital Project

Investing in hospital construction is part of Ontario’s Patients First: Action Plan for Health Care, which is increasing access to the right care, reducing wait times and improving the patient experience — protecting health care for today and the future.

QUOTES

” We’re working to put patients first in Ontario and to give people better, more timely access to the right care. I am committed to making sure that our province’s hospitals have the support required to meet the growing needs of their communities. These investments will mean shorter wait times and a better hospital environment for both patients and hospital staff.”

- Kathleen Wynne

Premier of Ontario

” With this commitment to hospital infrastructure, we are addressing future health care needs in communities across the province. This will allow us to plan for sustainable development in the hospital sector so they can continue to deliver high-quality care for generations to come. It will also foster investments in new and innovative models of care, ensuring patients receive the best care based on the best evidence and advances in technology.”

- Dr. Eric Hoskins

Minister of Health and Long-Term Care

” This new $9 billion capital investment in health care infrastructure reflects our government’s commitment to improving patient access, care and comfort. By building hospital projects in communities like Mississauga, Windsor, Hamilton and James Bay, we can ensure people get the right care, where and when they need it.”

- Charles Sousa

Minister of Finance



