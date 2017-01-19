Ontario Provides Free Tuition for Eligible Students in Mississauga

New OSAP is Removing Financial Barriers to College and University

Ontario is making college and university more affordable for students and families in Mississauga and across the province by making tuition free for over 150,000 students.

Today, Amrit Mangat, MPP for Mississauga–Brampton South, met with Grade 11 and 12 students and their teachers at Lincoln M. Alexander Secondary School to talk about how the province is transforming the Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP). The new OSAP will make average tuition free for students whose families make less than $50,000 a year. Students from families that earn more will also benefit from more generous grants and loans, and about 80 per cent of all OSAP recipients will graduate with less provincial debt.

More Ontario students are now graduating from postsecondary programs than ever before, but some people hesitate to apply for college or university because they worry about the cost. The new OSAP will help more students seek an advanced education, regardless of their family’s income.

By entering basic information at Ontario.ca/osap, in just a few clicks students will learn whether they qualify for free tuition and how much aid they could receive from the new OSAP.

Expanding access to college and university is part of our government’s plan to create jobs, grow our economy and help people in their everyday lives.





“We are leveling the playing field so more students from Mississauga can go on to college or university regardless of their financial backgrounds. The new OSAP will build a more fair society by expanding access to education to help all people in Ontario— providing them with the skills they need for the jobs of tomorrow and building up Ontario’s economy.”

— Amrit Mangat, MPP for Mississauga–Brampton South

“We’re moving forward with the most ambitious reform of student financial assistance in North America because our government believes that a person’s ability to access postsecondary education should be based on their ability to learn, and not on their ability to pay. The new OSAP will provide over 150,000 students across the province with free average tuition.”

— Deb Matthews, Deputy Premier, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Development and Minister Responsible for Digital Government

Over 1,000,000 students enrolled at local colleges and universities in the GTA received financial aid from OSAP in 2015-16.

Students applying to college and university for September 2017 will be the first to benefit from the new OSAP.

The new OSAP will allow mature students to qualify for more grants so they can go back to school to upgrade their skills.

If you are a single parent, have three children and earn $60,000 a year, for example, the new OSAP calculator will tell you that you are eligible for over $16,000 of non-repayable aid, making average university tuition free with money left over for books and fees.

Ontario will work closely with colleges and universities in Mississauga to ensure that families clearly see upfront the difference between the sticker price for tuition and what students would need to pay.

In 2014-15, Ontario issued almost $1.3 billion in grants and loans to students.

