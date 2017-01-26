Peel Police Arrested Male for Purse Snatch Robbery

courtesy :- Peelpolice.ca

Mississauga – Investigators from the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau have arrested a male for a purse snatch robbery.

On Sunday January 22, 2017 at 10:50 a.m., the victim, a 65 year old female, was walking in the parking lot of a grocery store located in the area of Lakeshore Road West and Mississauga Road in the City Mississauga. At this time, a male suspect forcibly grabbed the victim’s purse causing her to fall to the ground. The suspect fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction on Lakeshore Road. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Investigators arrested and charged 37 year-old Celso PAIVA from Mississauga with the following charges:

Robbery

Dangerous Driving

Theft Over $5000 x 2

Celso PAIVA was held for a bail hearing and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Thursday January 26, 2017.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators with the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 1133. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www. peelcrimestoppers.ca or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word ‘PEEL’ and then your tip.

