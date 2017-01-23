Peel Police Charged Three Teenagers in Attempted Robbery

courtesy:- Peelpolice.ca

Brampton – Officers from the 21 Division Uniform Bureau and 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau have arrested and charged three teenagers for attempting to commit a Robbery with knives in Brampton.

On Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 3:00 p.m., officers were called to the area of Queen Street and Airport Road in Brampton, for a report of three males seen at the rear of a retail complex donning masks and gloves and in possession of knives. Upon arrival, officers quickly located all three suspects and placed them under arrest. Investigation revealed that the males were intending to commit a robbery of an area convenience store.

A 16 year-old male young offender from Brampton has been charged with Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Attempt to Commit an Indictable Offence, Possession Property Obtained by Crime and Fail to Comply with Recognizance x 2.

A 15 year-old male young offender from Brampton has also been charged with Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Attempt to Commit an Indictable Offence, Possession Property Obtained by Crime and Fail to Comply with Recognizance x 2.

Another 15 year-old male young offender from Brampton has also been charged with Attempt to Commit an Indictable Offence.

A general provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (Y.C.J.A.) prohibits the release of the name of a Young Person and, therefore, the identity of the Young Person charged in this investigation is protected.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact investigators at the 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453-2121, Ext. 2133. Anonymous information may also be submitted to Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word “PEEL” and then your tip.



