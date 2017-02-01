Peel Police – Fraud Bureau Warns the Public of Male Using Counterfeit US Currency

Peel – The Peel Regional Police Fraud Bureau would like to warn the public of US currency scam used to purchase items. The suspect contacts victims and coordinates online transactions using buy and sell websites. The suspect completes transactions using counterfeit US currency.

The suspect is described as male, black, 18-20 years of age, and average build. There has been an increase in the use of counterfeit US currency in the last couple of months in the region.

Anyone with information or who may be a victim of this type of fraud is asked to contact investigators with the Fraud Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3335. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word ‘PEEL’ and then your tip.

Peel Regional Police offer the following safety tips when using online buy and sell websites:

The public are encouraged to use the buy/sell exchange zone located at 22 Division Peel Regional Police, 7750 Hurontario Street, Brampton, Ontario

Do not give out potential compromising personal information

If possible, do not complete these types of transaction at your residence

Do not give out banking or credit card information

If possible, do not accept foreign currency as a form of payment

To learn more about this type of scam and other fraud scams currently affecting Canadians, please visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website at www.antifraudcentre.ca



